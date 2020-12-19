Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $644,000 Holdings in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of BG Staffing worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BG Staffing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BG Staffing by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BG Staffing by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BG Staffing by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

