Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $734,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 447,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,308,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 816,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

