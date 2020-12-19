Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $662,000 Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

TEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TEO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

