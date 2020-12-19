Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $705,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

