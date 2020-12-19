Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,548 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baudax Bio were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.