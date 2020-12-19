Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $123.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arvinas by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

