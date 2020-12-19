Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) Trading 6% Higher

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £57,750.92 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.59.

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) Company Profile (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

