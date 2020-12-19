Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Up 5.5%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 790,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,467,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

