Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) versus Waters (NYSE:WAT) Financial Survey

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Waters and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 4 9 1 0 1.79 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters presently has a consensus target price of $205.92, suggesting a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waters is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 22.61% -349.31% 21.11% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Risk & Volatility

Waters has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waters and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.41 billion 6.46 $592.20 million $8.99 27.85 Astrotech $490,000.00 69.69 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Waters beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

