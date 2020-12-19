Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $161,770.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.78. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

