Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ATASY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

