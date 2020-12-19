AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,883. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $46,449,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 75.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 528,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

