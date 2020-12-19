Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.21

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00141431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00745015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00176958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.