Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.