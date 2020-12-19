AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,345.95 Average PT from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,245 shares of company stock worth $38,556,101 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.77. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,267.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

