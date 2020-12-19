Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Trading Down 0.2%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $60.53. 21,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 37,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.