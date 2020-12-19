Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Avista by 345.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 9,944.0% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 488,050 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

