Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0728 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $382,993.34 and $55,708.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000213 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

