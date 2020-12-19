Axe Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $382,993.34 and approximately $55,708.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000213 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

