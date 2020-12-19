Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 2406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Balchem by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

