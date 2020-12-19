Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00347.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBDO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.