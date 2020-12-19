Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 159,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

