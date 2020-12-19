Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

