Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.25.

BAND opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

