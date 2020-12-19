Bank of America Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Bank of America to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.01.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,521,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,982,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock valued at $90,729,361.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

