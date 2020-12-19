Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.49 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

