BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

BKU opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after buying an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 665,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

