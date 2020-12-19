Barclays Begins Coverage on Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.