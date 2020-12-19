Barclays Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Equal Weight

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $161.17 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $164.57. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

