Base Protocol Price Hits $0.65 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00738895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00174717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00118415 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

