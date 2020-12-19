Basid Coin (BASID) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003709 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $412.40 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00738831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00174439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00370749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,592,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

