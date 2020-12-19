Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Up 5%

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 66,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 65,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

