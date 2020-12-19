Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.19 ($83.75).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAYN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of FRA:BAYN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €49.05 ($57.71). 8,156,089 shares of the company traded hands. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.45 and its 200-day moving average is €54.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

