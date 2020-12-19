bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $5.60. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 164 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

