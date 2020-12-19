Beetle Coin Hits Market Cap of $352,301.36 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $352,301.36 and $50,524.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,192,163 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.