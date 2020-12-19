Bellway’s (BLWYF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

