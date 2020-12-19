Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $0.31

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $594,521.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

