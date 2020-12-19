Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOS. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

Shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) stock opened at €41.70 ($49.06) on Wednesday. Vossloh AG has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market cap of $732.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.09.

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

