Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.39.

ALDX opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $292.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

