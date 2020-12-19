Berenberg Bank Downgrades Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 50 ($0.65).

LON CAL opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £70.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Capital & Regional Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 267.40 ($3.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

Get Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) alerts:

About Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.