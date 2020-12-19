BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4,062.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 487,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after buying an additional 280,513 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,077,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 427,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after buying an additional 183,114 shares during the period. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBL opened at $53.19 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

