BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.72 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.