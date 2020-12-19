BidaskClub Downgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Matrix Service stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

