BidaskClub Downgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKLA. Wedbush lowered Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 451.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

