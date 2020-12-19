BidaskClub Downgrades The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.70.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,092,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963,727. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

