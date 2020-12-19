BidaskClub Upgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.74 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

