BidaskClub Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $145.85 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fortinet by 75.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

