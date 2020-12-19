BidaskClub Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Buy

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

