BidaskClub Upgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.