BidaskClub Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.60.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $141.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,978 shares of company stock valued at $70,593,469 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

